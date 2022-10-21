Calgary Community Painters Society celebrates 50th birthday

A group of Calgary painters is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The Calgary Community Painters Society (CCPS), which was formed in 1973, is celebrating its 50th birthday with a Friday afternoon reception at the Triwood Community Hall, at 2244 Chicoutimi Drive N.W.

The reception will be followed by the Palette Fine Art Show and Sale, which kicks off at 5 p.m. and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 65 Calgary artists are represented in the show, which features paintings by independent artists in a variety of mediums, including acrylic, watercolour, oil, pastel and mixed media.

To mark the occasion, a silent auction is being held featuring five mosaic-style paintings done by CCPS artists, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

There will be live string music on Friday night, and door prizes for the first 50 people to show up, along with raffle prizes and artist demonstrations. Admission is free.