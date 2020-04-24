CALGARY -- Calgary-based company Canada Mobile X-ray Inc serves many of Alberta’s nursing homes. Their mobile X-ray service is aimed at patients who have both mobility and immunity issues, brining essential imaging equipment to where it's needed.

Stephen Mutizwa, the owner and operator said his staff visit care homes daily and they have seen first hand the stress the workers there are facing. “We see the toll it takes on the staff and so we say, these people need a bit of a cheer," he says.

Mutizwa added "when we were trying to figure out and brainstorm how to best cheer them up we thought we could also in the same vein, support the local small business around Alberta.”

They reached out to local restaurants to see what food could be sourced and placed orders to have lunch delivered to several care homes in the Edmonton and Calgary areas.

Canada Mobile X-ray not only arranged the deliver of pizza, but also much needed PPE. Mutizwa said they contacted the homes and asked what they were lacking in. AgeCare in Waldon received a box of protective face shields.

“People are struggling to get this PPE," said Victoria Vaughan, a representative of AgeCare. "It's a great help, also it gives the care workers a boost to know that there are people out there generously giving, whether it's their time or donations of any kind.”

Mutizwa wants to help residents of the facilities too, saying his company is offering their services for free while the lockdown remains. “For those that cannot afford it, we are going to be proving the service free of charge - that way we can help them stay protected.”

For more information visit: https://www.canadamobilexray.ca