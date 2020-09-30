Advertisement
Calgary company fined for PPE price gouging
CCA Logistics in Calgary has been charged with price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALGARY -- A Calgary business has been handed a $1,500 fine as well as a $100 victim surcharge following an investigation into exorbitant prices on face masks and other protective items at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The investigation, which determined personal protective equipment (PPE) was being sold by CCA Logistics LTD. at prices grossly exceeding the norm, was spurred by a complaint from the public on March 26 regarding the $89 price tag on a box of face masks.
According to Service Alberta's consumer investigations unit, items with inflated prices included:
- 3M masks for $120 (400 per cent markup)
- Hand sanitizer for $39 (200 per cent markup)
- A two-pack of Vitamin C for $30 (100 per cent markup)
- Hand soap for $10 (300 per cent markup)
The Crown confirms the business located in the 3400 block of 12th Street N.E. was ordered to stop selling the items on April 15 but, during a follow-up visit, the PPE remained on the store's shelves.
CCA was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, failing to comply with a director's order.