A Calgary man who’s created a fishing lure using recycled bottle caps is looking to hook anglers with his product, now available in stores.

Norm Price has been selling his bottle cap lures online for the past ten years, but now Canadian Tire and Co-op Gas Bars have caught onto the idea and are now offering his products to customers in their stores.

Price says that all the profits from the lures go towards a non-profit group aimed at keeping bottle caps out of the landfill.

“We are trying to get all bars, pubs and restaurants that serve beverage products to go green,” he says. “If bars, pubs and restaurants choose to send us their bottle caps, we will send them a charitable receipt for their postage.”

The company is also running a contest that will award $100,000 to the person who catches the largest fish in Canada using one of its lures.