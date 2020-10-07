CALGARY -- The Alberta government has inked a deal with a Calgary company to provide Alberta Health Services with millions of medical masks to protect health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement, with Orpyx Medical Technologies, was made after the company sought a partnership with the provincial government through its Bits and Pieces program.

After Alberta Health responded to the company's offer, Orpyx began operations to produce medical-grade protective masks for AHS workers. The first shipment of the masks were delivered in September.

Officials say Orpyx will now produce the equipment for the next two years, ensuring health-care workers are adequately protected in the days to come.

"This is a great example of the way businesses have stepped up to help get us through the pandemic, and the importance of healthcare as an economic driver," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a release.

"Sourcing masks from Orpyx, an established Calgary-based company, helps us continue protecting health-care workers and the public from COVID-19."

All of the masks produced through the agreement are reviewed to make sure they meet all applicable health standards.

The agreement is expected to create roughly 100 jobs for Albertans.

AHS has vastly increased its use of medical masks since the beginning of the pandemic, officials say.

Prior to COVID-19, workers used about 33,000 per day. That figure has since grown to an average of 600,000 per day.