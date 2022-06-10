Calgary conference aims to advance research and discuss driving factors of overdiagnosis

The University of Calgary is inviting scholars and health care professionals from around the world to a conference discussing the issue of (and possible solutions to) doctors over-prescribing and over-diagnosing their patients.

The conference, held at the Health Science Centre on the Foothills Campus until June 12, has sessions on everything from providing equity in health care to examining the field of medicine in a post-pandemic era.

Dr. Eddy Lang, professor and department head for emergency medicine at the Cumming School of Medicine, is one of the local organizers of the Preventing Overdiagnosis conference.

Lang has described overdiagnosis as a perplexing problem when a person is diagnosed with something that isn't harmful and perhaps didn't need to be made aware of, as the diagnosis can ultimately cause more harm than good.

Throughout the four-day-event, which began on Thursday, attendees will hear from guest speakers, be able to join panel discussions and attend a screening of a documentary called Medicating Normal.

The film explores the complications that can arise when patients are prescribed psychiatric drugs without being informed of potential long-term side effects.

The documentary will play Friday night at 7:15 p.m., followed by a panel discussion moderated by Lang.