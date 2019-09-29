CALGARY – Michelle Rempel held a conference in Calgary to announce the Conservative party's plan to improve the importance of the role of hunters and anglers in Canada's environment.

The Calgary-Nose Hill candidate made the announcement at her campaign office in the northwest on Sunday, saying Justin Trudeau and the Liberals have "ignored much of the important work" that's gone into protecting natural habitats.

"The Trudeau Liberals cut the Hunting and Angling Advisory Panel and chose to lose touch with what is happening in our local communities," Rempel said in a release.

She added hunters and anglers make significant contributions to conservation and have a wealth of advice to offer to help protect species and habitats.

Under the Scheer government, Rempel say the panel would be restored to ensure that hunters and anglers "have a seat at the table."