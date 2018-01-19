A Calgary police officer will compete in Skeleton for Italy at the upcoming Olympics in PyeongChang and is the first member of the service to do so.

Constable Joe Cecchini was born in Trail, B.C. but is a dual citizen of Canada and Italy and moved to Calgary in 2007 to train and pursue his career.

Cecchini is a full-time member of the CPS District 1 Beat Team and raced on the international circuit with the Canadian team for three seasons before joining the Italian National Skeleton team in 2013.

“Not only am I blessed to represent Italy, Canada and the Calgary Police Service, but I am in a position that allows me to give back. Skeleton and athletics are platforms that have allowed me to coach youth and speak to others about goal setting, motivation and hopefully impact and inspire the lives of others,” said Cecchini.

“We are very proud of Joe. Many of our officers are talented people who bring a vast degree of life experience. They aren’t just officers. They are athletes, musicians, professionals and are so much more than the uniform they put on,” said District 1 Staff Sgt. Shawn Wallace. “Joe is a great example of the tenacity and commitment our officers bring to the citizens they serve.”

Cecchini has participated in three world championships and is a two-time national champion.