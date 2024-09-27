Calgary construction supervisor fined $30K for workplace injury

A construction supervisor has been fined $30,000 in connection with a serious workplace injury in Calgary in 2021.

Jeffrey Gross pleaded guilty to "failing to take all precautions necessary to protect the health and safety of a worker," under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The incident occurred on Dec. 10, 2021, when a worker was on a roof and removed plywood that covered an opening. They then slipped and fell 4.5 metres through the opening, suffering serious injuries.

Gross' $30,000 included a 20 per cent victim fine surcharge. He and the Crown have up to 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalties.

Graham Construction and Engineering Inc. and Graham Construction and Engineering LP are facing seven counts under Occupational Health and Safety Laws, as the employer and prime contractor.

That trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 21.