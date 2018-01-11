Police are looking for a suspect in a number of convenience store robberies where the offender allegedly stomped on the clerks before fleeing the scene.

The four robberies happened at 7-Eleven and Mac’s stores across the city over the last five months.

Police say the offender in all of the robberies allegedly entered the businesses brandishing a weapon.

They say the suspect jumped over the counter, demanded the clerk to open the cash drawer and then ordered them to lie on the floor.

The offender then allegedly stomps on the employee’s head or neck area a number of times before fleeing the scene.

The clerks received minor injuries in the incidents.

The robberies happened at the following locations:

On Monday, July 24, 2017, at approximately 4:25 a.m., at the Mac's Convenience Store, 2905 14 St. S.W.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at approximately 3:30 a.m., at the 7-Eleven, 146-920 36 St. N.E.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at approximately 3:35 a.m., at the Mac's Convenience Store, 2905 14 St. S.W.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at approximately 10:50 p.m., at the Mac's Convenience Store, 4100 Marlborough Dr. N.E.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

20 to 35 years old

About 178 to 183 cm or 5’10” to 6’ tall

Slim build

Often described as wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the hood up with a scarf or mask covering the lower half of his face and gloves

