Calgary convenience store owner, manager accused of selling vapes to minors

A convenience store owner and manager in northeast Calgary are facing 42 charges under the city's Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act, accused of selling vaping products to minors and not checking IDs of customers who looked under the age of 25.

The company behind Gemini Convenience Store — Maple Gifts & Confectionary Enterprise Limited — its sole director, Nupar Vasistha, and the store's manager, Sudhakar Tandon have each been charged.

The investigation into the Pineridge store was launched following complaints through 311 and officials say convictions could carry fines of up to $10,000 for a the first offence and up to $100,000 for subsequent offences.

"I would like to thank those that reached out to us via 311 and would encourage others to do the same, if they learn of a business selling smoking and vaping products to minors," said Michael Briegel, chief business licence inspector for the city.

"It is important that we protect the health of young people – age requirements are in place for these products for a reason."

City officials said a licence review will also be held for Gemini Convenience store.