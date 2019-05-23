

CTV News Calgary





A six-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service was arrested and charged following a recent investigation into suspected impaired driving in southeast Calgary.

CPS officials say an off-duty constable was arrested in the early evening hours of Wednesday, May 22 following a traffic stop prompted by reports of a potentially impaired driver.

Cst. Timothy Callaghan has been charged with one count of impaired driving.

The off-duty officer was on a leave of absence from the Calgary Police Service for an undisclosed reason at the time of his arrest.