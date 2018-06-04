A member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with assault in connection to an incident at a southeast home last week.

Police responded to a complaint at a home in the southeast last Monday that involved a CPS member.

An investigation was initiated and the officer was charged with one count of assault.

Officials say the officer has been with the force for 20 years and that he was on an unrelated leave at the time of the incident.

Police say the officer’s name will not be released in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

The accused officer will remain on leave and he is being supported by the service during the court process.