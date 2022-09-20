Calgarians who live in multi-residential buildings will soon have access to new permits allowing them to park on the street near their home.

The residential parking zone passes, which must be purchased, permit owners to park their vehicle in designated street parking spots within 150 metres of the home in high parking congestion areas.

The permits will be availble to Calgarians who live in multi-residential buildings with more than 20 units as well as those that are at least four storeys tall.

Residents of these types of buildings were declared ineligible for the existing version of residential parking permits as the result of changes to the policy approved by council in January 2021.

City officials say the proposed price of the new permits is similar to the cost of off-street parking options and a subsidized rate is being considered for low income Calgarians.

"We want to encourage off-street parking as the primary choice for residents living in residential parking zones," said Chris Blachuk, interim general manager of the Calgary Parking Authority, in a statement. "And at the same time, we recognize there are unique circumstances. Residents living in large multi-residential buildings may require specific parking needs that cannot otherwise be accommodated off-street.

"The introduction of the market permit will provide these residents with an option."

Council approved the new permits on Sept. 13 and the program is expected to be rolled out by the end of the year.

For additional details visit City of Calgary - Residential Parking Zones.