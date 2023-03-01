Calgary council committee holds first fieldhouse meeting

Calgary councillors held the first meeting of the new multi-sport fieldhouse committee Wednesday afternoon.

The committee focuses on the fieldhouse project itself. A previous city committee looked at redeveloping the entire Foothills Athletic Park area.

Administration is now refining a design for the building, updating plans first proposed in 2010.

The project 13 years ago proposed a combined structural span. Now the city is looking at two separate areas to allow multiple events to be held at the same time.

"As a young athlete, I was able to train at the Kinsmen Fieldhouse in Edmonton," said Calgary Chamber of Commerce CEO Deborah Yedlin, who spoke before council Wednesday. "Swimming in the pool and running around the track.

"And I'm one of those parents," she said, continuing, "who spent a lot of time travelling between Edmonton an Calgary for track, soccer and lacrosse tournaments in the winter, because we didn't have those facilities here."

The previous proposed fieldhouse was estimated to cost $285 million, but officials say the price tag has gone up.

The city has set aside $109 million in funding so far.

An exact timeline hasn't been established, but construction could take 36 months after shovels hit the ground.