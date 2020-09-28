CALGARY -- Calgary city council will host a special meeting Monday morning in response to the province's plans to change the EMS dispatch system.

The provincial government plans to consolidate Calgary’s ambulance 911 calls through a provincially run dispatch centre in a move that is expected to save millions of dollars.

Several city councillors and Mayor Nenshi dispute the merits of the move.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced in August that the final four municipally run, contracted satellite dispatch sites in Calgary, Lethbridge, Wood Buffalo and Red Deer would be transitioned to one of three existing AHS dispatch centres.

Nenshi, alongside the mayors of the other cities affected met with Health Minister Tyler Shandro last week to voice their concerns over the potential for lengthier response times that could cost lives.

The group says it was blindsided by the announcement and feels local dispatchers can send help and accurate information more quickly than those picking up the phone elsewhere in Alberta.

AHS has been running a dispatch system for the rest of the province since 2009, which the Ministry of Health says has run more efficiently.

In a letter to the City of Calgary, Shandro said "There will be no delays in emergency response and Albertans who request EMS will notice no change."

Documents supplied by the health ministry shows that the province pays the City of Calgary close to $6 million per year for ambulance dispatch.

"The saving is not the driver of the decision," explained Steve Buick, Ministry of Health press secretary. "We’re making this change because it’s how the system is intended to work and how it does work in 60 per cent of the province. But it’s fair to point out that the city does not want to lose $6M in revenue."

Buick also pointed to Edmonton, which has marginally faster ambulance dispatch times than Calgary.

He adds that Minister Shandro will be meeting with Mayor Nenshi and the three other mayors affected by the province’s proposed EMS changes in the next few weeks to discuss the ambulance dispatch transition.

The consolidation would not affect calls for firefighters or police and many of the provincial dispatchers would be based in Calgary.

Foothills County calls for changes to EMS system

The Foothills Regional Emergency Services Commission (FRESC) is supporting the City of Calgary and has presented data to administration for Monday’s special meeting in support of returning local ambulance dispatch centres.

Foothills County has been waging a public campaign for the past three years to reverse the province’s decision.

Officials within the rural area note that they follow the National Fire Protection Standard for all of their calls, including 911 ambulance dispatch.

That standard states that "Processing times for emergency calls requiring medical dispatch questions and pre-arrival medical instructions is 90 seconds, 90 per cent of the time."

However, FRESC data from 2017 shows that of all AHS dispatch notifications to Foothills 911: