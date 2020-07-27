CALGARY -- Calgary city council is set to make final changes to its mandatory mask bylaw on Monday, days before the new legislation is set to go into effect.

The new mandate will require Calgarians to wear masks in all indoor public spaces and on public transit starting Aug. 1, but some fine-tuning to the rules is still needed.

Council will discuss a recommended $100 fine for people not wearing face coverings when they’re required to do so. A $200 fine is also up for debate with regard to businesses that don’t properly display signs for physical distancing or mandatory mask use.

The city says no one should immediately be denied service for not wearing a mask as there are some exceptions that will also be reviewed on Monday.

Children under two are expected to be exempt as well as anyone with underlying health conditions. Calgarians also will not have to wear a mask while eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar, or while working out at the gym or playing sports.

Discussions on the mask mandates come as other southern Alberta communities look at implementing similar bylaws.

Just south of Calgary, the Town of Okotoks has scheduled a special meeting of council on Monday evening to propose legislation to mandate face masks for indoor spaces like grocery stores and on buses.

West of Calgary, the Town of Banff will also debate masks for public spaces and its downtown pedestrian zone. Banff Mayor Karen Sorensen has thanked Calgary council for its work so far and hopes to make rules on masks consistent in the region.

Lethbridge city council will have a similar debate this week and is expected to require masks on public transit and inside city buildings.

Meanwhile, the City of Airdrie has scheduled a debate on mandatory masks on Tuesday.