CALGARY -- Nearly a year after Calgary implemented its mandatory mask bylaw, city councillors voted to repeal most of its mask rules immediately, however because the vote wasn't unanimous, it still has to pass a third reading. That could happen later Monday.

Council voted 10-4 in favour of repealing the bylaw that had mandated mask use at all city facilities, malls, retail businesses, places of worship and public transit.

Couns. Druh Farrell, Jyoti Gondek, Gian-Carlo Carra and George Chahal voted against repealing the bylaw.

Regardless of the vote, provincial rules stipulate that masks will still be required while riding on transit as well as in taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. Certain health care settings will also still require a face covering.

The rest of Alberta's provincial mask rules were dropped on July 1 when the province moved into its final stage of reopening.

Council also voted in favour of requiring mask use in city building and city-owned vehicles by a vote of 11-3.

City administration is also working to develop mask policies for publicly accessible city facilities.

As of June 24, Calgary bylaw and police had issued 555 tickets for failing to wear a mask since the mandate was implemented on Aug.1, 2020.