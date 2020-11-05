CALGARY -- The issue of whether to reduce the Calgary police budget by $20 million has sparked an angry outburst from one member of city council toward another on social media.

In a tweet posted early Thursday morning, Coun. Evan Woolley called Coun. Sean Chu "one of the most ignorant morons on council," and added "every developer that donates to him is a target I will push."

The tweet was part of a thread on the 9-5 vote by council to consider reducing the Calgary police budget by $20 million and move that money toward mental health initiatives.

Woolley put forward the motion that calls for five per cent of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) budget to be moved over two years. It would amount to $10 million dollars in both 2021 and 2022.The city’s current policing budget is more than $400 million.

A user tweeted they were not surprised Chu, who served for more than 20 years as a Calgary police officer, voted against the motion, and the original poster replied that Chu has "said unbelievably offensive things in council about people who use substances and struggle with addiction."

Woolley's remark was in response to that statement.

Reached Thursday morning, Chu said he would not reply.

“I’m not going to reply. I don’t want to get down to that level," he said.

Woolley could not be reached for comment.

The next civic election in Calgary is set for October 2021.