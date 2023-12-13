CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary councillor could be sanctioned for hitting the links during council meeting

    Dan McLean was elected as councillor for Ward 13 in Calgary's 2021 municipal election. Dan McLean was elected as councillor for Ward 13 in Calgary's 2021 municipal election.

    Calgary's integrity commissioner has recommended Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean be sanctioned after it was discovered he was playing golf while attending a virtual council meeting this summer.

    The action was taken in response to a complaint filed on July 27 over McLean appearing to be distracted during a council meeting the day before.

    During that meeting, McLean apparently didn't answer roll call and failed to vote on a motion.

    An investigation into the matter discovered that he had attended the meeting virtually while he was participating in the Shane Homes Golf Tournament at the Heritage Point Golf Course.

    The commissioner recommended that McLean receive a letter of reprimand and submit a letter of apology for his actions.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA 'Totally dysfunctional': Older Canadians anxious about health-care access as senior population rises

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News