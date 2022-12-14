Calgary councillor wants to clamp down on catalytic converter thefts

Peter Demong, councillor for Calgary's Ward 14, says there have been 2,968 catalytic converters reported stolen between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022.

He wants to tackle that problem by amending the business licence laws to include proof of ownership for any person or any business with unattached converters.

Demong was out of town Wednesday but his office says they would like to see fines around $2,500 if a thief is caught with one.

If it’s not paid, a warrant would be issued for their arrest.

However, Big House Converters owner Eric Grand-Maison says these amendments would impact him financially.

“More laws continue to be applied to us, but nothing is done about all the Kijiji and Facebook marketplace advertisers that offer big cash outside of the city,” he said.

Grand-Maison is fed up by thieves as well.

He has poured money into a new business venture that includes engraving VIN’s onto converter cases, which makes the metal easily identifiable just like a vehicle.

“We're commonly looked at as part of the problem, not part of the solution,” he said.

“Even if it is was to be (ground) off, it can be forensically figured out later on and we have a process that can do that.”

But Grand-Maison believes lawmakers are unaware of why catalytic converters are targeted.

“Law enforcement doesn't know what a catalytic converter looks like, so it can be hidden or the contents are taken out,” he said.

Big House Converters only buys from reputable customers, Grand-Maison says.

“So, auto recyclers with end-of-life vehicles or wrecked vehicles, repair shops that produce them and dealerships when they get replaced,” said Grand-Maison.

“Because it's an emission control device and it fails just like anything else.”

Yolanda Bailey has experienced the pain of having a catalytic converter stolen... twice.

“I turned it on and the catalytic converter was gone. And I only knew that because it was like super loud and my kids were like, ‘is it going to blow up?’” she said.

Bailey’s was stolen Easter weekend.

She rented a car while hers was in the shop, and the converter from that vehicle was also stolen seven days later.

“I was super anxious to park my vehicle pretty much anywhere because I had gotten hit in seven days, two times,” she said.

“So I was like, ‘is this going to happen again?’”

Demong’s notice of motion passed with unanimous approval at executive committee on Wednesday.

It will be presented to council next year, with council directing administration on how to fine tune the bylaw.

It will then be presented back to council in the spring for a vote.