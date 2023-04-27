Calgary councillors mum on further arena-deal details amid criticism of cost

Asked about the timing and limited details of this week's Calgary arena deal, Coun. Kourtney Penner is blunt.

"I absolutely admit the timing of the announcement feels, you know, very savoury for a lot of people," she said.

"It's hard to ask Calgarians for their trust right now with the big sticker shock price tag. I absolutely get that."

The broadest sense of the costs are known - $1.2 billion for the complex, which includes a community rink as well as the NHL ice sheet.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment is fronting $356 million.

The province is kicking in $330 million for road upgrades, utilities and half the community rink.

The city, however, is putting up $537.3 million, and taxpayers here are not yet able to see exactly what they're about to buy.

"Is this investment for community? Is it investment in infrastructure? You know, is it about creating good private partnerships?" Penner said.

"There is a whole range of what is before us in the deal that swayed 15 (members of council) unanimously to say, 'This is great for Calgary.'"

The premier gets to drop a significant chunk of provincial money on the project on the eve of a tight election campaign - more than $300 million that could sway some votes in the battleground of Calgary.

That's drawn criticism from former Wildrose colleague and long-time Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes.

"I'm shaking my head," Barnes said.

"It's such an about-change from the group of people I was elected with in 2012, the values we fought for, for less government spending, lower taxes, eliminating corporate welfare and cronyism."

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says she wants more information.

"It's very exciting. It's an exciting project," Notley said in Calgary on Thursday.

"But we're in a situation where the cost has doubled over 18 months, and the public contribution to that cost has tripled."

"And so to try and turn it into an election issue, and say, 'You're either with us or against us,' while not really being transparent with the details, I mean, it's kind of game-playing."