CALGARY -- The owners of Calgary-based Secret Spirits are being held in an Idaho jail after being arrested and charged with allegedly illegally selling liquor without a licence.

Cynthia and Jonathan Bray were arrested on February 24 in Coeur d'Alene by Idaho State Patrol.

Secret Spirits is known for its Whiskey Advent Calendar.

Video posted to the company’s social media site in November show boxes of the calendars stacked up in an Idaho storage locker.

The pair is in the Kootenai County Jail, according to records and are both charged with selling liquor without a licence and conspiring to sell liquor without a licence.

If convicted, the couple could face time behind bars, fines, or a combination of both, according the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s office.

The Brays are each being held on US$100,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in an Idaho court Friday March 6.