CALGARY -- The owners of Calgary-based Secret Spirits are being held in an Idaho jail after being arrested and charged with allegedly illegally selling liquor without a licence.

Cynthia and Jonathan Bray were arrested on February 24 in Coeur d'Alene by Idaho State Patrol.

The pair are in the Kootenai County Jail, according to records.

The Brays are each being held on $100, 000 U.S. bond.

