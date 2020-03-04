Calgary couple arrested in Idaho on suspicion of selling illegal liquor
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 10:59AM MST
Cindy and Jonathan Bray appear in a December 2019 photo (Instagram: Secret Spirits)
CALGARY -- The owners of Calgary-based Secret Spirits are being held in an Idaho jail after being arrested and charged with allegedly illegally selling liquor without a licence.
Cynthia and Jonathan Bray were arrested on February 24 in Coeur d'Alene by Idaho State Patrol.
The pair are in the Kootenai County Jail, according to records.
The Brays are each being held on $100, 000 U.S. bond.
More to come