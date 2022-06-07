Calgary couple celebrating platinum jubilee of their own — and then some

After 73 years together, Albert and Irma Sprenger say the secret to a long-lasting marriage is no secret at all.

"There's no secret, we still disagree about things but we don't argue about it," said Albert.

The couple married in their native Austria in 1949 but prospects looked bleak as Europe recovered from the devastation and horror of the Second World War.

Albert says he had deserted the German naval cadets in 1944 to join the underground, which later led him to serve as a translator for American forces.

But the wait to get into the United States was up to five years, he said, and the next thing he knew, he had left his bride and young children behind, landing in a logging camp in northern Ontario.

Irma joined him about six months later. They then moved to Calgary, settling in a new neighbourhood in the northwest quadrant in 1964, where they raised three girls and a boy.

Albert joined the Canadian Forces, while Irma managed a series of shoe stores.

The affection between the couple is still obvious, despite the toll of 92 years on their bodies. Albert still gets a twinkle in his eyes and Irma still laughs and rolls her eyes as he tells stories of their time together.

Did they ever imagine so many years together?

"No, not really. You know, you never really think of those kinds of things," said Albert while looking across at Irma, who is sitting with a light smirk on her lips.

The couple have 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Looking back Albert says, he wouldn't change a thing.

With a smile and a look from the corner of her eye Irma says, "I guess it's alright."