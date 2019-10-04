Larry and Glenda McBride are a million-dollars richer after their numbers came up for the guaranteed prize on the August 28, 2019 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Calgary couple purchased the winning ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the Northland Village Shopping Centre, the location where they regularly buy their lottery tickets.

The avid travellers have yet to make firm plans for their $1 million in winnings but trips abroad are likely.

"We've always enjoyed travelling," said Glenda. "We've been to a bunch of places and I'm sure now we'll find a bunch of new places."

"But now, we might upgrade to first class."

The McBrides learned of their good fortune after checking their numbers on the Western Canada Lottery Corporation's website and verifying their win at the self-checker at the store.