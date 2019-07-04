A Calgary couple, convicted in the death of their 14-month-old son earlier this year, have appealed their sentences and convictions.

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark were found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life for their infant son John, who died of a staph infection.

The court heard the pair refused to take him to see a doctor.

Jennifer Clark filed an appeal of her 32-month sentence on Thursday morning and Jeromie filed his own appeal later in the afternoon.