CALGARY -- Calgary police have discovered a man, woman and little girl who were reported missing after they left for a camping trip in Crowsnest Pass last week.

Officials say Steven Cadham, 49, Tania Dahl, 46, and their five-year-old granddaughter Alayiah Royal left the city last Thursday on a camping trip.

The group was last seen in the 1600 block of Westmount Road N.W.

They had not been seen or heard from since and it's not known whether or not they reached their destination, which prompted concern for their well-being.

However, after the media distributed their pictures Thursday, they were located by conservation officers at a campground west of the city.

"The family who left for a camping trip on Sept.17, 2020, and went missing has been located safe and sound," the police tweeted. "Thanks to everyone who shared our posts and photos. Someone recognized the pictures and told us where to find them."