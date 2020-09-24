CALGARY -- Calgary police have issued a plea to the public for help to find a man, woman and little girl who went missing after they left for a camping trip in Crowsnest Pass.

Officials say Steven Cadham, 49, Tania Dahl, 46, and their five-year-old granddaughter Alayiah Royal left the city last Thursday on a camping trip.

The group was last seen in the 1600 block of Westmount Road N.W.

They have not been seen or heard from since and it's not known whether or not they reached their destination.

They are believed to be driving a green, 2004 GMC Yukon with an Alberta licence plate BRR 5332.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency number 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org