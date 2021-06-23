CALGARY -- Two people were stabbed when a fight broke out between neighbours over noise at a home in Radisson Heights early Wednesday morning.

Police say a group of people were fighting in a duplex near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 28th Street S.E. shortly before 12:30 a.m. and two people suffered slash and stab wounds.

According to police, the stabbing victims were in critical condition following the attack but their status has since stabilized.

One of the stabbing victims tells CTV News that he and his girlfriend were attacked in their home. Wounds on his arm required 18 stitches and, as of 7:30 a.m., his girlfriend remained in hospital.

A female suspect is in police custody in connection with the fight. Police confirm she is a neighbour of the victims and its believed the stabbing followed a noise complaint.

This is a developing story. A CTV News reporter is on scene and will provide additional details as they become available.