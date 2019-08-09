Officials with GoldHunt's $100,000 treasure hunt have confirmed that the latest loot that was buried in Calgary at the end of July has been found.

The treasure was unearthed by Stacey Bodnarchuk and her husband Cory Forsythe and they were declared the winners at 9:44 p.m. Thursday.

It’s official! At 9:44pm the Calgary treasure was found by Stacey and her husband Cory Forsythe! Media & interviews will be coming out shortly.

— GoldHunt (@GoldHuntCA) August 9, 2019

“We’re so excited! Never would we have expected this to happen. We simply purchased the maps and followed the clues that led us to the exciting win!”, explained Stacey and Cory in a statement to GoldHunt.

There is no word yet on where the treasure was located.

GoldHunt says the Calgary couple will be presented with their prize at a ceremony in Calgary on Friday afternoon.

Nine other treasures have been hidden across North America and the hunt is still on in Vancouver and Edmonton.

For more on GoldHunt, visit the website.

