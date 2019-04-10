A 32-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of another man in 2015 has been found not guilty by a Calgary court.

Fuad Yasir Ali was charged in the death of Mustafe Hussein, 44, after Hussein was found in the 100 block of 10 Avenue S.W. suffering from serious injuries on July 3, 2015.

Hussein was rushed to hospital where he remained in a coma until he was removed from life support on August 17, 2015.

The 10-day trial for Ali was by judge alone.

The Crown showed the court surveillance video from the area but the court said the footage was not clear enough to confirm that Ali was the man seen in the recordings.

On Tuesday, Justice Keith Yamauchi acquitted Ali on the second-degree murder charge.

The court said that it was ‘presented with no objective evidence of guilt’ and that the circumstantial evidence presented in the case did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ali was the person in the surveillance video.