Calgary crews clearing city streets now that snow has stopped falling

The City of Calgary says road crews are working to clear high-volume areas following a wallop of winter weather this week.

Over five centimetres of snow fell on Thursday alone, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

While it was snowing, crews focused on applying anti-icing material to trouble spots and plowing major routes.

But on Friday afternoon, the city issued an update saying that, because the snow had stopped falling, they were starting with their seven-day snow-clearing plan.

Crews are first tackling Priority 1 routes, including roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, as well as downtown cycle tracks. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

"Keep in mind that cooler overnight temperatures can lead to areas of icy buildup, such as intersections, bridge decks and hills," said a news release.

Crews will then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, as well as designated emergency routes around hospitals and fire stations, bus routes and roads with on-street bike lanes.

After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 and Priority 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

The City of Calgary is looking for feedback on how it spendsits $40.7 million snow and ice clearing budget. Calgarians are invited to participate in an online survey from now until March 25.

Visit engage.calgary.ca/snow for more information.