Calgary crews continue clearing roads, expect weekend warmth to help out

The situation on Calgary's roads is a much different story than it was earlier this week, as seen in this image from Nov. 7, but city crews say drivers and pedestrians still need to take precautions. The situation on Calgary's roads is a much different story than it was earlier this week, as seen in this image from Nov. 7, but city crews say drivers and pedestrians still need to take precautions.

Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after addressing an election night party in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over

Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.

What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?

Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.

