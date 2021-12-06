Calgary crews focus on clearing high-volume roads amid snowfall

The City of Calgary says crews are focusing on keeping high-volume roads clear Monday as snowfall and below-freezing temperatures continue.

Spokesperson Chris McGeachy says lower temperatures mean ice could form on roads, sidewalks and cycle tracks.

"So use extra caution, especially during those hours after the sun has gone down," McGeachy said in a statement. "Conditions are expected to clear later today."

Crews are focusing their efforts on high volume Priority 1 routes on Monday, such as Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trial, plowing and applying an anti-icing material to intersections, hills, cycle tracks and bridge decks.

"We encourage Calgarians to plan ahead," McGeachy added. "Ensure your vehicles are winterized and cleared of snow prior to departure, bundle up, leave plenty of time for your commute and, if driving on the roads, drive carefully and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you."

Police said they have seen an increase in traffic accidents since the snow began falling.

"We have seen a little bit of an influx in accidents, over a dozen accidents in the last 24 hours," Sgt. Dale Seddon said Monday.

"I wouldn't say we've been swamped," Seddon added. "I wouldn't say we're at the point here where road conditions are so outrageous that people are really struggling out there."

When snowfall stops, the city will activate its seven-day snow clearing plan.

First, crews take on Priority 1 routes, which include roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, as well as downtown cycle tracks. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, as well as designated emergency routes around hospitals and fire stations, bus routes and roads with on-street bike lanes.

After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 to Priority 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

The city's annual snow and ice clearing budget is $40.7 million.