Calgary crews free car frozen in place for more than a week

Less than 24 hours after CTV reported on a northeast Calgary water main break that had frozen a car to the ground, city crews have begun repairs and freed the vehicle.

Water poured down the back alley behind Falsby Court N.E. and onto the street last week, locking Nicolle Atherton‘s car in place.

The city initially said it wasn’t sure if the break was one of their lines, or was on private property.

Then on Thursday morning, they determined it was one of their pipes and crews began repairs.

Those crews also used high-pressure sprayers and a boiler truck to melt the ice which had trapped the car.

Just before noon Thursday, Atherton’s son was able to drive the car out of the loosened ice for the first time since it became encased to the frozen river of ice last Tuesday.