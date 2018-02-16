Calgary firefighters were kept busy overnight with two residential fires, one in Panorama Hills and the second in the Ranchlands area.

On Thursday evening, fire crews were called to a home on Panorama Hills Way N.W at about 8:00 p.m.

Crews were able to douse the flames to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the home.

The home sustained heavy smoke damage but there were no injuries.

Firefighters were called to another fire at a townhouse complex on Storybrook Terrace N.W. at about 2:30 p.m. Friday morning.

Crews attacked the fire from inside and out and contained it to the unit.

Officials say no one was home at the time and that there were no injuries.

Fire officials say there were working smoke alarms in both cases and that might be why there were no injuries.

Crews remain at the scene and both fires are under investigation.