CALGARY -- A Calgary cyclist pleaded guilty Monday to failing to stop at a red light and was fined $1,000 for a 2018 crash that killed a pedestrian.

Following the guilty plea by Paul Joseph MacNeil, Crown prosecutors withdrew a separate charge of careless driving. Under Alberta's Traffic Safety Act, bicycles are considered vehicles and must obey all rules of the road.

MacNeil was riding northbound on Richmond Road just before 1 p.m. on July 16, 2018 when he struck a senior who was in a marked crosswalk at Crowchild Trail, near 17th Avenue S.W..

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died three days later.