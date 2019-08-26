An avid Calgary cyclist is asking Calgarians to sign a petition to extend the 5 Street cycle track from 17th Avenue Southwest, where it currently ends, ten more blocks to the Elbow River pathway.

"We’re doing this for safety reasons," said Kevin Schlauch, who started the petition. "We’d like to be proactive not reactive when it comes to safety."

"This is a critical connector, a lot of people use the Elbow River pathway and use the downtown cycle track whether to visit businesses, to shop or to go to work or visit friends so this is a missing piece of infrastructure that connects a very well-used, well-travelled pathway."

Currently the 5th Street cycle track runs from 3rd Avenue to 17th Avenue Southwest.

Schlauch said he’s collected about 300 signatures so far. The petition is available at more than 20 businesses around the desired track extension area including Broken City, I Love You Coffee Cafe, The Beltliner, Banded Peak, Annex, The Establishment, Cabin, Bike Bike, ReWorks, Knox United Church, Shelf Life Books, Inner City, Two House, Work Nicer, Platform, La Boulangerie, The Bike Shop and Uncommon.

Schlauch says he started the petition along with other cyclists concerned about public safety and the need for proper infrastructure. "Separating cars from bikes as someone who also drives, is the preferred method of interaction. That way there is no interaction, the cyclists are separate."

Organizers say the death of a cyclist in northeast Calgary last month emphasized the need for the campaign. On July 26, 2019, Mike Maggipinto died after he was pinned under a delivery truck as he cycled home from work.

Schlauch was part of a ‘ghost ride’ Sunday, where cyclists rode from Victoria Park to the crash site at 53rd Avenue and 11th Street N.E and placed a white ghost bike at the site. The memorial is a bicycle painted completely white. The concept is new to Calgary but ghost bikes are already in many other cities.

"This incident really pushed us forward because we don’t want this to happen again."

Schlauch said once the signatures are collected, he will deliver the petitions and letters of support to Ward 8 councillor Evan Woolley.

The city says the current 5 Street cycle track was part of the pilot.

"We’ve always known that we want to have a good cycling connection further down 5th Street the exact design of that hasn’t been done," said Jonathan Chapman, Programs Coordinator with the City of Calgary’s Transportation Planning Department. "We’re going to be looking at that as part of our update to our pathway and bikeway network plan that we’re going to be taking to council toward the end of the year."

Chapman said the City will be looking to identify specific projects for the next decade.

"We’re really trying to identify a series of connections that will suit people of all ages and abilities so they can be comfortable while they’re riding. The popularity of our pathways and our cycle tracks tells us that’s an environment people are looking for when they want to get around by bike."

The city says about 1,200 cyclists use the 5th Street cycle track on a typical day, 10 to 15 per cent of the total traffic on that route.

Chapman said if a cycle track was extended on 5 Street, many factors would have to be considered to meet the needs of all people travelling in the area.

In the meantime, starting September 1, 2019, the city is introducing a new safe passing distance bylaw. According to its website, motorists driving slower than 60 km/h will be required to leave a one meter space when passing a cyclist. Motorists traveling faster than 60 km/hr have to increase the space to 1.5 meters when passing, or could face a fine.

“In places like 5th Street today, that’s sort of a tool to help manage where we don’t have a dedicated facility so if people are riding there, they’re getting that sufficient space on the road.” said Chapman.

More information on the passing distance bylaw is available at City of Calgary - Transportation Bylaw Changes