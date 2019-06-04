

CTV News Calgary





Bylaw officers are cracking down on cyclist who fail to observe the speed limit on city pathways and infractions will result in much heftier fines than in previous years.

Effective March of 2019, the fine for cycling in excess of 10 kilometres per hour above the speed limit is now $400. The previous fine for speeding was $250.

A ticket for exceeding the speed limit but not by 10 kilometres per hour or more is now $150. Previously, the fine was $100.

The speed limit on all pathways is 20 kilometres per hour unless otherwise posted. The fine increase aims to reduce the number of collisions involving cyclists and pedestrians or animals.

Officers will also be patrolling the pathways in an effort to curb off-leash pets in undesignated areas and alcohol consumption in city parks.