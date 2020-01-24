CALGARY -- A decision is expected Friday morning in the case of a Calgary father charged in a drunk driving crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter.

Michael Shaun Bomford, 55, faces charges including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Bomford's daughter Meghan did not survive. Her best friend, Kelsey Nelson, who was 16 years old at the time, suffered brain injuries and has no recollection of the crash.

On Oct.18, 2016, the Crown argued Bomford was driving a Jeep Liberty when he lost control on McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52nd and 68th Street. The vehicle was travelling around 112 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone just before it rolled ad crossed into the median.

Witnesses described seeing an SUV driving erratically before the crash.

All three people were thrown from the vehicle.

Court heard Bomford was driving the two girls to get police checks so they could be ringette coaches.

Meghan Bomford's mother testified during the trial last December, saying her daughter sent her text messages just minutes before the crash. Lisa Bomford told court that her daughter complained her dad felt it was an inconvenience to drive the girls.

Several first responders described smelling alcohol on the accused.

The defence argued witnesses could not determine who was driving the vehicle.

The case is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. when Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvick is expected to deliver her decision.

More to come...