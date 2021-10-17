Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton's Yamamoto

Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers players rough it up during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, October 16, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers players rough it up during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, October 16, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aimed at finding new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon