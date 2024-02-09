Calgary Distress Centre marks 211 day this weekend

A hotline for Calgarians seeking help with essential needs is in the spotlight this weekend.

The Calgary Distress Centre, which operates the 211 service, helps connect people to housing and income supports.

Anyone who calls the number, which was launched in 2005, will be connected to a resource specialist who is trained to help them access the services they need.

On Sunday, the Calgary Distress Centre will be hosting a number of events to raise awareness about how it assists members of the community.

The centre says it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is completely confidential.

Last year, 211 specialists responded to more than 50,000 contacts and follow-up calls.

Fourteen per cent of those calls were related to shelter, officials said.

More information about the centre and its services can be found online.