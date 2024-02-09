CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Distress Centre marks 211 day this weekend

    This Sunday is observed as 211 Day by the Calgary Distress Centre, a time to raise awareness about the essential service. This Sunday is observed as 211 Day by the Calgary Distress Centre, a time to raise awareness about the essential service.
    Share

    A hotline for Calgarians seeking help with essential needs is in the spotlight this weekend.

    The Calgary Distress Centre, which operates the 211 service, helps connect people to housing and income supports.

    Anyone who calls the number, which was launched in 2005, will be connected to a resource specialist who is trained to help them access the services they need.

    On Sunday, the Calgary Distress Centre will be hosting a number of events to raise awareness about how it assists members of the community.

    The centre says it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is completely confidential.

    Last year, 211 specialists responded to more than 50,000 contacts and follow-up calls.

    Fourteen per cent of those calls were related to shelter, officials said.

    More information about the centre and its services can be found online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Wages up, unemployment down in Canada

    Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News