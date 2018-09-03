Monday’s cool conditions didn’t stop hundreds of Calgarians from taking in a free hot meal at Olympic Plaza courtesy of the Calgary & District Labour Council.

“This is the tenth annual Labour Day barbecue,” explained Alexander Shevalier, the organization’s president. “Each year we come together and we serve the unemployed and the under-employed of the city of Calgary.”

“Labour Day is the day we come together to celebrate the accomplishments of improving work conditions.”

Shevalier says it’s important to recognize the improvements for workers including employment insurance, workers compensation coverage, employment standards, and occupational health and safety standards.

In addition to the barbecue, the Calgary & District Labour Council marked Labour Day by calling for the creation of a National Pharmacare Plan that would expand medicare to include prescription coverage and assist workers without benefits.