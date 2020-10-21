CALGARY -- The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta says it had to suspend the permit of a Calgary doctor after he failed to respond to complaints and address issues with his practice.

As a result of the order, Dr. Hasan Hafiz is no longer allowed to practice medicine.

The CPSA called the action "a last resort" and says it had worked extensively with Hafiz to improve his practice.

"Co-operating with their regulator when practice issues arise is key and failing to do so undermines the fundamental expectation CPSA has of Alberta's physicians," the agency said in a release.

"Ideally, we want to work with physicians to improve their practice and ensure they’re providing quality care, but if that approach is unsuccessful, we will take the steps necessary to protect Albertans."

Hafiz' practice permit will be suspended effective Oct. 29, the CPSA says, and he has the responsibility of finding a new physician to take over the care of his patients.

The CPSA says his practice, called the Tuscany Medical Clinic, is located at 2070-11300 Tuscany Blvd. N.W.

(File/Google Maps)

"Sixty family physicians in northwest Calgary are accepting new patients," it says. "Patients can use the Foothills Primary Care Network's Find a Doctor tool or for more urgent medical needs, contact Health Link at 811.

"If patients are experiencing difficulties finding a new physician, please contact the Foothills Primary Care Network at 403-284-3726 during regular business hours."