Calgary doctor suspended 6 months for writing himself false prescriptions

A Calgary doctor had his permit to practise medicine suspended for six months and he will have to pay the full cost of the investigation and hearing after admitting to writing prescriptions for himself under colleagues' names — without their knowledge or consent.

A College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta tribunal heard Dr. Peter Idahosa wrote prescriptions for himself in the names of four colleagues between September 2017 and September 2019.

Idahosa pleaded guilty and the findings were released on Tuesday.

Along with the fine and suspension, Idahosa must also undergo "a multi-disciplinary assessment at his own expense, to address the factors which led to the unprofessional conduct," according to a CPSA release.

Read the full report below:



