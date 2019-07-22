A doctor at the Foothills Medical Centre is testing out a tiny wireless sensor in patients with heart failure to help improve their quality of life.

The CardioMEMS, which is millimetres in size, is implanted into the pulmonary artery during a procedure that takes 30 minutes.

According to a news release, Alberta Health Services says the device measures pressure in the lungs, which is a marker of a patient's heart health.

Doctors receive daily reports of that patient's lung pressure, which allows them to detect early signs of deteriorating cardiac health.

AHS said clinical trials in the United States have shown the sensor reduced the number of hospital visits in those patients.

Dr. Brian Clarke is the first physician in western Canada to implant the device in a patient with heart failure.

CTV will be learning more about the device at a media availability on Monday.

