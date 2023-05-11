Calgary dogs merit attention of judges at Westminster show

Calgary's Sheila McAvoy and her boxer DOC won best of breed in the boxer group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday night in New York (Photo: Twitter@CKC4thedogs) Calgary's Sheila McAvoy and her boxer DOC won best of breed in the boxer group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday night in New York (Photo: Twitter@CKC4thedogs)

