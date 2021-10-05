Calgary driver accused of killing pedestrian while allegedly impaired

CALGARY -

A 38-year-old Calgarian faces charges related to dangerous driving causing death and driving while over the prescribed limit causing death in connection with a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in Bridgeland.

According to police, a 2020 Ford Ranger was travelling northbound on Edmonton Trail near Second Avenue N.E. on the afternoon of April 20 when it left the road, crossed the sidewalk and entered a grassy area.

A 36-year-old man — since identified as Chris Muise — who had been standing in the grass was hit by the truck and the impact sent him airborne for a significant distance. The man suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ford Ranger continued through the grass and into a cul-de-sac where it collided with a vehicle.

On Tuesday, Calgary Police Service officials confirmed Robin Erskine has been charged in connection with the fatal crash.

"Many lives have been negatively affected by this collision and we once again want to remind Calgarians about the significant risks of driving while impaired," said Sgt. Colin Foster. "It simply isn’t worth the risk. Our condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends."

The girlfriend of the victim told CTV News that Muise had been walking home from a convenience store at the time of the fatal incident.