Talk about hitting close to home.

Police are investigating after a driver somehow managed to smash his car through the wall of his own apartment unit Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of 8th Avenue N.E. about 11 a.m., after a driver lost control and slammed through a wall into a ground-floor unit.

Mykle Eccles was doing yard work nearby when he heard an engine revving.

“I turned my head thinking somebody was messing around and just as I was turning, heard the crash,” he said.

“I kind of did a double-take because, am I seeing what I’m seeing, and sure enough, there’s a car sticking out of the building.”

Police at the scene told CTV Calgary the driver of the car lives in the unit.

Acting Dist. Chief Jason Graham said a man and a woman were in the car at the time and no injuries were reported. Fire crews were working to stabilize the outer wall.